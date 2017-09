Parliament’s anti-racism hearings kick-off with witness warning of ‘Islamists in the corridors of power’

Parliamentary hearings on Islamophobia and systemic racism in Canada kicked off this week, with two days of meetings presenting wildly different interpretations on the issue of anti-Muslim discrimination in Canada.

But the committee wasted little time before hearing from one witness who is convinced that Islamophobia is not a problem, contrary to statements from security officials.