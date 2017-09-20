National Newswatch
Resurrected TPP could get done this year and Canada is better off without U.S. in it

By — Sep 20 2017

John Ivison National Post

The biggest trade deal in history — the Trans-Pacific Partnership — was assumed to be dead when the United States pulled out last January.

But it has been quietly resurrected by the 11 other signatories, including Canada, and officials in a number of partner countries say an agreement-in-principle could be signed by leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation meeting in Vietnam in November.

Senior officials from the 11 countries met in Tokyo Wednesday, the third such round of talks, and officials from Canada, Japan and New Zealand all expressed optimism that a deal could be signed

