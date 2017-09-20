Senators respond to Peter Harder’s Senate expenses article

Dear Senator Harder: It was with great interest that we read your comments on independent Senate oversight and the 2015 report of the OAG (Office of the Auditor General) in your recent opinion piece in Policy Options. As each of us undersigned personally went through the audit first hand, it is always insightful to hear the perspective of one who did not but who is, all the same, subject to the lessons learned in the form of revised rules and procedures that came about as a result of or related to that experience.