Singh has small lead in NDP leadership race, but Angus tops among party members: poll

However, most Canadians aren’t keeping track of the leadership vote, with only a quarter following the race, and only four per cent doing so ‘very closely,’ according to the Campaign Research survey.

Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh has the backing of a slim plurality of Canadians in the NDP leadership race, but veteran MP Charlie Angus remains the top choice of party members who will ultimately pick the winner, a new public opinion poll suggests.