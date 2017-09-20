Suspect in Quebec Amber Alert still hospitalized, case put off one week

SAINT-JEROME, Que. — A Superior Court justice ordered a medical evaluation on Wednesday of the suspect who fled authorities last week with his six-year-old boy and who was later charged in the slaying of the child's mother.

The 41-year-old man has been in an Ottawa hospital since Saturday after what police alleged was a suicide attempt.

Justice Martin Castonguay put off the man's scheduled court appearance until next Wednesday and said he expected a detailed medical report ready by that time.

Quebec police issued an Amber Alert for the boy after they discovered the body of the child's mother last Thursday night in Saint-Eustache, Que.

The suspect was arrested Friday by Ontario provincial police and his son was located in a stolen vehicle in eastern Ontario.

Defence lawyer Pierre Gauthier said he needed an order from the Superior Court for the Ontario hospital to perform an evaluation on his client to determine if he was fit to appear.

Gauthier said he didn't have much information on the condition of his client, who had reportedly been in a coma since the suicide attempt.

"I don't know much," Gauthier told reporters outside the courtroom in Saint-Jerome, Que., regarding the suspect's health. "I'd like to know, I need to know, and I will. But for the moment I have no information."

He added his client would be in court next Wednesday if his health permitted.

Crown prosecutor Aryanne Guerin said she was told the suspect has started to move his hands and feet and has opened his eyes.

The suspect was charged on Monday with one count of second-degree murder, but has been unable to appear in court due to his hospitalization.

Meanwhile, Quebec provincial police continued on Wednesday to search for a 71-year-old man who has been missing since his car was stolen Thursday night in Lachute, Que.

The six-year-old boy was found by police in Lacasse's vehicle in Ontario.

Police said they have received a tip from the public about his possible whereabouts and planned to validate the information Wednesday.

The search continues in an area between Lachute and Rouyn-Noranda, in northwestern Quebec.

Stephanie Marin, The Canadian Press