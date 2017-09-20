The misplaced praise for Jagmeet Singh

New Democratic Party federal leadership candidate Jagmeet Singh poses for a picture in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, July 13, 2017. Picture taken July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Two weeks ago, a viral video catapulted NDP leader hopeful Jagmeet Singh into the international spotlight for his handling of a racially charged confrontation at a meet-and-greet in Brampton, Ontario. The heckler, now identified as Jennifer Bush, is a member of the right-wing group Rise Canada, whose mission is to defend “Canadian values, which often conflict with the Islamic way of thinking.” In the video, Bush suggests Singh (who is Sikh) supports the Muslim Brotherhood and Sharia Law (which he does not). Bush later said in a video statement that she knew Singh was Sikh.