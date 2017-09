With second United Nations speech, Justin Trudeau goes where no Liberal PM has gone before

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City Thursday morning, and, in doing so, will be a perfect two-for-two at the UN.

That is to say, Trudeau has been Canada’s prime minister for the opening ‘leaders week’ for two United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) sessions and he has given a speech to the UNGA each time.