At the United Nations, Justin Trudeau turns Canada away from the world and to his country’s failures

For his first speech, in 2016, at the United Nations General Assembly, Justin Trudeau wanted to send a particular message to the international community.

For the week prior to his speech, he and his ministers had been telling anyone in New York City who would listen that “Canada was back.”

Never mind the fact that to most UN watchers, Canada had never left. During the Harper decade, Canada was an enthusiastic partner in the United Nations’ health, development and humanitarian and refugee work.