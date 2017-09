Canada to push for new peacekeeping pledges, but yet to fulfil its own

Canada intends to encourage countries at a November peacekeeping summit to follow its example and rise to a “new level” of ambition in the commitment of troops and equipment to the world’s trouble spots, federal documents show.

The intention is contained in the Liberal government’s “objectives and themes” for the gathering of defence ministers, scheduled to take place in Vancouver Nov. 14-15, released to CBC under access to information laws.