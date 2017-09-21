Catherine McKenna is nobody’s Barbie, in spite of backwards rhetoric

You would think a mature adult male politician — and here I obviously have to exclude the current president of the United States — would know enough in 2017 not to use a silly sexist slur against a female politician. Especially one who has more power than he does.

But no. Gerry Ritz, 66, a conservative MP from Saskatchewan and former Agriculture Minister under Stephen Harper, laid a real egg this week on Twitter, derisively calling Liberal cabinet member Catherine McKenna, minister of the environment, “climate Barbie.”

