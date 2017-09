Jagmeet Singh could transform NDP from party of labour to party of the suburbs

Steamroller, juggernaut, bandwagon – call it what you will, Jagmeet Singh appears to be headed for victory as leader of the federal New Democratic Party, which could transform the party. A party of labour could become a party of non-unionized but vulnerable workers. A party that was, to be blunt, too old and too white could become more young and diverse. A party of downtown enclaves and hinterlands could become a party of the suburbs.

