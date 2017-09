Jagmeet Singh’s unique bid to inherit the aura of Jack Layton and Tommy Douglas

Speaking to a crowd of 150 or so — a JagMeet and Greet — inside an art gallery in one of Ottawa’s trendier neighbourhoods on Tuesday night, Jagmeet Singh suggested unnamed strategists had cautioned him against running for the NDP leadership under the banner of “Love & Courage.”

“They said to us, ‘You can’t talk about love and politics, that doesn’t work. It’s not going to catch on,'” he said. “I’d like to believe it caught on a bit.”

His audience chuckled.