Martin sees Trudeau’s UN speech as ‘waking up’ the rest of the world

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Indigenous-focused speech to the United Nations on Thursday was Canada “waking up” the rest of the world to the ongoing plight of Indigenous peoples, says Paul Martin.

In an interview with Don Martin, host of CTV’s Power Play, the former Liberal Prime Minister and advocate for Indigenous issues said that Trudeau giving a speech predominantly focused on the government’s historically troubled relationship with Indigenous peop