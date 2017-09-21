MLA Rick Fraser quits new party, says focus on divisive politics hurting Alberta

EDMONTON — Another member of Alberta's new United Conservative Party has quit caucus to sit as an Independent.

Rick Fraser, the legislature member for Calgary South East, said in a statement Thursday that the current fractious party leadership race makes it clear Alberta will continue down the road of divisive, polarized politics.

"Since Premier (Alison) Redford stepped away, multiple leadership races, cabinet changes and an election, there has been an overwhelming focus on politics in Alberta and not on the people of Alberta," wrote Fraser.

Redford stepped down as premier in March 2014 and was followed by interim Progressive Conservative leader and premier Dave Hancock. Former federal cabinet minister Jim Prentice took over when he won the party leadership in 2014, but led the Tories to defeat in the 2015 election.

They were led by another interim leader, Ric McIver, until former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney won the leadership and spearheaded a merger with the Wildrose party in July.

Fraser said a protracted, partisan fight between the new party and Premier Rachel Notley's NDP does not serve Albertans well.

"The current process underway in Alberta also focuses on party lines and tactics that will play itself out between the two dominant parties in Alberta, that being the NDP and the UCP," wrote Fraser.

"We need to fundamentally approach our politics differently, shifting paradigms that will create and grow common-sense policies that are also politically sustainable and that don't divide Albertans but rather bring them closer together."

Fraser said he hasn't decided whether he will join another party or whether he will run in the 2019 election.

"At this point I'm keeping all my options open," he said Thursday. "It's not my job to get re-elected.

"It's my job to represent my constituents and put forward the issues that they're facing."

Fraser is the third member of the United Conservative caucus to leave since the Wildrose-Progressive Conservative merger.

Richard Starke refused to join the new party and remains a Progressive Conservative in the house, while United Conservative finance critic Derek Fildebrandt resigned last month after it came out he rented out his taxpayer-subsidized apartment and questions arose about his expenses.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. Previous versions said Alison Redford stepped down in 2013.