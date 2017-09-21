NHL’s Flames torch pursuit of new arena; state ‘no basis’ for deal with city

The NHL’s Calgary Flames say that after over two years of negotiations with the city, the organization has concluded there’s no point in pursuing a new arena to replace the Saddledome.

In a statement released Thursday, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, owner of the Flames, says it sees no basis for an agreement with the City of Calgary on a new home in Victoria Park, just north of the 34-year-old Saddledome.

The club has revealed its final proposal for the arena, saying it was prepared to contribute $275 million toward construction of the city-owned complex.