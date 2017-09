Niki Ashton, Jagmeet Singh at odds over domestic abuse allegations in Manitoba NDP

NDP leadership candidates Niki Ashton and Jagmeet Singh have been ensnared by a controversy over accusations of domestic violence against the new leader of the provincial party in Manitoba.

The newly elected leader of the Manitoba NDP, Wab Kinew, has been defending himself against accusations of domestic violence since allegations came to light via anonymous emails sent to the media last month.