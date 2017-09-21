PM tells UN Canada is determined to improve conditions for Indigenous People

UNITED NATIONS, N.Y. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is telling the United Nations that Canada is determined to rebuild its relationship with Indigenous Peoples.

He is telling the General Assembly some of the troubled history of the country's dealings with its native peoples.

For many Indigenous Peoples it is a history of "humiliation, neglect and abuse", the prime minister says.

Trudeau is outlining some of the problems facing Indigenous Peoples, including things like a lack of safe drinking water,

He says Canada is working with other levels of government to improve the living conditions for Indigenous communities.

The prime minister also says that empowerment for women and girls remains a priority for his government.

The Canadian Press