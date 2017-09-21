Scheer calls environment minister to apologize for MP’s sexist insult

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has personally apologized to Environment Minister Catherine McKenna for a Tory MP's remark referring to her as "climate Barbie."

Scheer called McKenna first thing today to offer the apology two days after Tory Saskatchewan MP Gerry Ritz issued the insult on Twitter.

The tweet, condemned as sexist by politicians of all stripes, appeared inspired by the far-right website The Rebel, which coined the "climate Barbie" term in dozens of stories since McKenna became environment minister in 2015.

McKenna, who is in New York for Climate Week NYC, says she's fed up with having to respond to sexist insults that take away from the work she is doing.

A spokeswoman for McKenna says the minister accepted the apology and told Scheer she hopes to see "a shift in behaviour and attitudes in politics."

Ritz deleted the tweet and apologized on Twitter but thus far hasn't spoken to McKenna about it himself.

The Canadian Press