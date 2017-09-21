Sentencing hearing for mom who ‘gambled away’ son’s life with holistic medicine

CALGARY — Sentencing arguments are to be heard today for a woman who treated her son with holistic remedies before he died of a strep infection.

Tamara Lovett was found guilty in January of criminal negligence causing death. Justice Kristine Eidsvik said Lovett "gambled away" the life of her seven-year-old son Ryan by treating him without seeking medical help.

Lovett gave her son dandelion tea and oil of oregano when he developed the infection that kept him bedridden in their Calgary home for 10 days in March 2013.

Lovett, 48, testified she thought Ryan had a cold or the flu. She didn't think his swollen lymph nodes, an oozing ear infection and jaundiced eyes were anything she couldn’t handle.

"I never thought he had anything that I couldn't treat. I never expected him to do anything but get better," she testified during her trial. "I failed because I didn't know he was that sick.

"I just thought he was sick. I didn't know. I'm so sorry."

Alberta's chief medical examiner testified that the boy's body was full of group A streptococcus bacteria, which caused most of his major organs to fail.

The medical examiner also said it appeared that Ryan had died well before paramedics responded to Lovett’s panic-stricken, early-morning 911 call on March 2, 2013.

"Ms. Lovett did indeed know the level of Ryan's suffering but made the deliberate choice not to seek medical care," Eidsvik said in her January ruling.

"Doing the best she could was in fact not the best she could do."

The judge noted that Ryan did not have a birth certificate or a health-care card.

Lovett has undergone psychiatric testing and has been free on bail since her conviction.

Bill Graveand, The Canadian Press