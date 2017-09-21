Trudeau: No comment on North Korea threats, let’s pursue a diplomatic solution

Justin Trudeau avoided being drawn into the tit-for-tat threats between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea, pointing instead to signs that diplomacy might prevail in a nuclear standoff that has the countries trading insults.

Canada’s prime minister said he spoke this week with the South Korean president about possible solutions to the standoff, notably by working with China. There were indeed signs Thursday of a bolstered Chinese role, via economic measures.

What Trudeau wouldn’t do was comment on the threats — Kim Jong Un called U.S. President Donald Trump “deranged” on Thursday, and said he would “pay dearly” for talking about “totally destroy(ing)” the country, in a speech where Trump also dubbed the North Korean leader, “Rocket Man.”

“As always I will pay close attention to what our American friends and neighbours have to say. … But it’s not my job to opine,” Trudeau said when asked by journalists about the earlier Trump comments.