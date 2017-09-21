With proposed Liberal reforms impacting less than 10% of small businesses, this tax revolt will fail

John Ivison National Post

The great national tax revolt will fizzle by Christmas.

That may sound a bold prediction, given the way the Liberal small-business tax reforms are dominating the political conversation — but hear me out.

The Liberals are intent on changing the rules that allow small-business owners to defer taxation by using private corporations to make passive investments. The Conservatives have leapt on the issue, suggesting all small businesses will be hit including mom-and-pop firms and farmers.

But, as will become clear when the government releases its refined proposal later this fall, very few individuals in these categories will be affected.