Brian Mulroney champions NAFTA’s Chapter 19 dispute-settlement mechanism

TORONTO — Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney says it's worth saving a key dispute-settlement mechanism in NAFTA that the United States has said it wants eliminated.

Mulroney says after a meeting with Canada's foreign minister in Toronto on Friday that the private-arbitration panel system used to settle trade disagreements between the three countries is a valuable instrument.

Mulroney and his team negotiated the original North American Free Trade Agreement and fought to include this dispute-settlement mechanism in the original Canada-U.S. bilateral trade deal, called Chapter 19.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland held a two-hour meeting with Mulroney and other members of the first NAFTA negotiation team in Toronto on Friday.

The meeting of the old guard and the new guard comes as Canada, the U.S. and Mexico head into the third round of NAFTA negotiations in Ottawa on Saturday, the first set of talks to be held north of the border.

Washington critics have long detested Chapter 19 but Canada has used it successfully in cases such as the fight over softwood lumber.

The Canadian Press