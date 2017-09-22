Canadians anxiously await U.S. NAFTA proposal on auto content rules

A worker on the production line at Chrysler's assembly plant in Windsor, Ontario, works on one of their new minivans on Tuesday, January 18, 2011.Canadian auto workers' union Unifor predicts that 20,000 auto industry jobs could be lost as a result of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal announced today.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

The Canadian automotive industry is anxiously waiting to see if the next round of NAFTA negotiations will provide some clarity on American demands that vehicles must have “substantial” U.S. content to qualify for duty-free movement within North America.

Rules of origin — one of the most complicated and contentious issues on the table, particularly when it comes to the auto sector — is on the agenda for the third round which starts Saturday in Ottawa.

But while Canadian officials had been hopeful the U.S. would finally put some flesh on the bones of its position over the course of the five-day session, they say it’s now uncertain whether American negotiators are ready to show their hand.

Nevertheless, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is preparing for the possibility with a meeting today in Toronto with automotive parts makers.