Down on the farm: tax reforms will hurt family businesses

Until recently, two things were certain in life: death and taxes. We can now add a third one: botching the promotion of a tax reform for political gains. Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s tax reform has been a communications disaster.

Claims about Ottawa’s intentions to revamp our tax system for small corporations have been ridiculous. Some predict a recession due to the changes proposed, while others declare the end of entrepreneurship as we know it. We should all take a collective deep breath and figure out how changes will affect our economy.

What needs to be underscored, though, is how Morneau’s vision for taxing small corporations will impact our agrifood sector.

Generally, the tax system is not really about pensions, legacy and social programs. Yet for a family-owned business, it is — and there are thousands of them in agrifood. In farming, Canada now has more than 43,000 incorporated farms, compared to around 23,000 incorporated farms in 2001.