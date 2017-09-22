Government will move forward with process to put Ukraine on weapons export list: Trudeau

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government will place Ukraine on a list of countries to which it will permit certain weapons exports.

Trudeau made the comments after a meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Toronto on Friday.

Trudeau says the government has begun to move forward with the lengthy process that would see Ukraine added to the Automatic Firearms Country Control List.

Placing Ukraine on the list would allow exporters of certain prohibited firearms, such as automatic weapons, to submit permit applications to the government for the export of the weapons to the country. There are currently 39 countries on the list.

Former prime minister Stephen Harper's government began consultations on placing Ukraine on the list in 2015, but the process has not moved forward since the Conservative defeat in 2016.

The move comes as both leaders continue to denounce Russian-backed fighters who are involved in a conflict in eastern-Ukraine.

Poroshenko and Trudeau are in Toronto for the start of Invictus Games, an international sporting competition for wounded soldiers.

The Canadian Press