Indigenous leaders again call for Conservative senator to resign for ‘racist’ remarks

National Indigenous leaders say it isn’t good enough to just take Conservative Sen. Lynn Beyak off of Senate committees — she needs to be removed from office.

Two northern Ontario First Nations grand chiefs who represent more than 70 Indigenous communities first asked for Beyak’s resignation in March after she made comments defending the residential school system in Canada that saw more than 150,000 Indigenous kids taken from their homes and culture and placed into church run, government funded schools. Beyak said that an “abundance of good” had come from the schools and “mistakes” should not “overshadow” the “good things” that happened.