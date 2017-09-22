Liberal definition of middle class Canadians ‘not useful,’ says economist

The Liberals speak constantly of strengthening the Canadian middle class, but any precise definition of that amorphous category of people getting all the attention has always been ambiguous at best.

Until now — depending on how one defines the word “precision.”

Earlier this week, Transport Minister Marc Garneau rose in the House of Commons to reveal the Liberal government’s criteria for the middle-class club.

“The government of Canada defines the middle class using a broad set of characteristics that includes values, lifestyle, and income,” Garneau said Monday in response to a question that Conservative MP Kelly Block posed in writing in May.

“Middle-class values are values that are common to most Canadians from all backgrounds, who believe in working hard to get ahead and hope for a better future for their children,” he continued.