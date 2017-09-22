Liberals paid headhunters $77K to help with botched appointment of a new languages czar

As part of the much-scrutinized process that led to Madeleine Meilleur being nominated as Canada’s official languages commissioner this spring, the federal government spent almost $77,000 on a headhunting firm, part of more than $2 million spent on “executive search” services this year alone.

Much-delayed ethics, lobbying and information commissioner positions are also being supported by such services, the government has confirmed.

An Ottawa headhunting firm was just one cog in what many viewed as a