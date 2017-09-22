Manitoba premier to take on Trudeau government over contentious tax proposals

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is preparing to speak out against the federal government’s controversial tax reforms, which have been angering business owners, doctors and farmers across Canada.

The Canadian Press has learned Pallister will make the announcement today at an event in Winnipeg alongside dozens of business owners.

The federal Liberal proposals to eliminate several tax incentives designed for private corporations have attracted waves of complaints from a range of sectors — as well as backbench Liberal MPs.