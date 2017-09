Millions could be left uninsured under Obamacare repeal bill

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy says his bill to repeal Obamacare will boost the number of Americans with health insurance.

“There will be more people covered,” Cassidy said on CNN’s New Day on Wednesday.

Cassidy, however, is one of the few who feel this way. Many in the health care community — doctors, hospitals and policy experts — say it’s more a question of how many people will lose their insurance.