Most Canadians disapprove of Khadr deal, 44 per cent say it will influence their vote in 2019: poll

A clear majority of Canadians disapproved of the Liberal government awarding $10.5-million and apologizing to former Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr earlier this summer in a settlement over his imprisonment at the infamous U.S. military prison, with many saying the decision will affect their vote in the next federal election, a new public opinion poll suggests.

In the Campaign Research online survey of 1,770 Canadian voters, conducted between Sept. 8 and 11, 60 per cent of respondents disapproved of the apology and settlement made with Mr. Khadr, who was detained in 2002 after being accused of throwing a grenade that killed U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Christopher Speer during a fight with Taliban militants in Afghanistan.