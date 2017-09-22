PQ pulls itself up in latest poll, leads among francophone voters

The struggling Parti Québécois has managed to dig its way out of a hole and has caught up to the Coalition Avenir Québec in voter opinion — even surpassing the CAQ in the critical francophone vote category, a new poll shows.

It could be a temporary bounce following its recent policy convention, but the PQ for the first time in six months has tied the CAQ in overall voter intentions as opposed to trailing François Legault’s party. That means the PQ and CAQ are sharing second place behind the Liberals.