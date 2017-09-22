Scaramucci Takes Revenge on White House Staffers on ‘The View’

Anthony Scaramucci came on “The View” Friday with a plan to take the high road. But, like his time as White House Communications Director, that didn’t last very long.

The man known as “The Mooch” called out several of his former White House colleagues, including former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, one time chief strategist Steve Bannon, and departed Press Secretary Sean Spicer — the same people he profanely ranted about in a shocking summertime interview with The New Yorker that led to his ouster.