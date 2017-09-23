6.1 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Mexico

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico on Saturday morning, the US Geological Survey said, rattling a country still coming to grips with the devastation from two stronger temblors earlier this month.

Saturday’s quake was centered in Oaxaca state, about 275 miles southeast of Mexico City. Roughly speaking, the epicenter was between the centers of this month’s two more violent Mexico earthquakes — the 7.1 magnitude temblor that hit Tuesday closer to the capital, and the 8.1 magnitude quake that struck September 8 off the country’s southern Pacific coast, near Chiapas state.

Mexico City did not immediately appear to sustain significant damage in Saturday’s quake, the country’s office of the secretary of public security said.