Alberta ‘clean coal’ myth adopted by UCP leadership candidates

Want to know who won the first United Conservative Party leadership debate this week?

So would I.

But choosing a “winner” in a relatively lacklustre event is always difficult.

No doubt with that in mind, the Jason Kenney team issued a news release literally the moment the debate ended Wednesday night to helpfully declare, “Jason Kenney wins first UCP debate. Strongest on the economy.”

Good, glad that’s settled.