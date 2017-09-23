Alberta Premier Notley attacks UCP over economy, gay kids and fundraising

Premier Rachel Notley says the opposition United Conservatives are determined to inflict their past mistakes on Alberta, wreaking havoc on working families and inflicting pain on gay children.

Notley made the comments in a fiery campaign-style speech to party faithful Saturday at a meeting of the Alberta NDP provincial council.

“Our friends in the UCP believe the answer is to go back to the same failed policies that left us the mess that we are currently trying to clean up,” said Notley.

“But now they want those failed policies supersized — bigger tax breaks for their friends, paid for by even bigger cuts to the services every family relies on.”