Alberta’s Notley says any fed tax changes need to balance fairness with growth

By — Sep 23 2017

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is not weighing in directly on the federal government’s controversial tax change proposals.

But she says she hopes the feds strike a balance by ensuring tax fairness without stifling economic growth.

Notley says that’s critical as Alberta is just rebounding from a prolonged economic slump.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is looking to do away with tax rules it says unfairly encourage wealthy Canadians to incorporate to get a better tax rate than middle-income earners.

The Canadian Press
