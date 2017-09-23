Alberta’s Notley says any fed tax changes need to balance fairness with growth

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is not weighing in directly on the federal government’s controversial tax change proposals.
But she says she hopes the feds strike a balance by ensuring tax fairness without stifling economic growth.
Notley says that’s critical as Alberta is just rebounding from a prolonged economic slump.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is looking to do away with tax rules it says unfairly encourage wealthy Canadians to incorporate to get a better tax rate than middle-income earners.