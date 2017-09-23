Canadian Chamber of Commerce critical of proposed tax reforms by Ottawa

Members of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce say proposed tax changes for businesses by the federal government are casting business people in a negative light, and the finance minister should apologize.

“Whenever a process from government starts to position business people and the business community in such a negative light, it is an absolute disaster from a communications perspective and I think an apology from our federal minister to the Canadian business community would be appropriate,” said Steve McLellan, CEO of the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce.

His comment came Saturday after members of the Canadian Chamber put their concerns directly to Finance Minister Bill Morneau at their annual meeting in Fredericton.