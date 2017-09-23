Chief Canadian NAFTA negotiator not expecting progress on auto content rules

A worker on the production line at Chrysler's assembly plant in Windsor, Ontario, works on one of their new minivans on Tuesday, January 18, 2011.Canadian auto workers' union Unifor predicts that 20,000 auto industry jobs could be lost as a result of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal announced today.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

Despite tough talk from the U.S. about the job-killing impact of NAFTA on its automotive sector, Canada’s chief negotiator isn’t expecting to see a detailed proposal from the Americans during the latest round of talks to rewrite the continental trade pact.

Steve Verheul says he doesn’t expect anything “radically new” from the American negotiating team.

Verheul made the comments on his way into a meeting with his U.S. and Mexican counterparts as the third round of negotiations got under way today in Ottawa.

Under the current terms of NAFTA, vehicles must have at least 62.5 per cent North American content to qualify for duty-free movement between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.