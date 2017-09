Expect amplified U.S. protectionism in Round 3 of NAFTA talks: Ambrose

Across the NAFTA negotiating table, Canada is facing a protectionist “political master” in Donald Trump and as a result, Canadians should expect increased conflict in the third round of trade talks in Ottawa, says Rona Ambrose, a member of Canada’s NAFTA Advisory Council.

“This is a political negotiation and Trump is in charge, so yes we have to be very wary of that,” said Ambrose in an interview with Evan Solomon, host of CTV’s Question Period. “He is the political master.”