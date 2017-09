LeBron James calls Trump a “bum” as athletes defend Stephen Curry

LeBron James is defending Stephen Curry after President Trump said he withdrew the Golden State Warriors star’s invitation to the White House.

In a Saturday morning tweet, the Cleveland Cavaliers star called the president a “bum” and reminded followers that Curry didn’t want to go to the White House to meet with Mr. Trump in the first place.

“U bum [Curry] already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” he wrote.