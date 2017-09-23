NDP leadership contender Jagmeet Singh eyes Brampton East seat

NDP leadership hopeful Jagmeet Singh is eyeing Brampton East, the federal riding held by Liberal MP Raj Grewal, as his ticket in to the House of Commons.

In an interview with Evan Solomon, host of CTV’s Question Period, Singh said he’d want to run in a riding where he has roots, and the Brampton East riding would fit the bill.

“My current riding is in Bramalea-Gore-Malton,” Singh said, referring to the provincial riding he’s held since 2011, “which would reflect Brampton East, that’s the riding that makes the most sense, where I’ve got the history.”