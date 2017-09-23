Ontario premier says she was misunderstood by Quebec party leader during meeting

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne contradicted the leader of one of Quebec’s opposition parties Friday, saying he misunderstood their private conversation and shouldn’t have publicly revealed its contents on the internet.

On Thursday, the leader of the Coalition for Quebec’s Future (CAQ) published a tweet congratulating himself for having interested Wynne in his party’s energy strategy.

“The premier of Ontario is open to the CAQ’s plan to build new dams to export more electricity to Ontario,” Francois Legault wrote on his Twitter account.

The following day, Wynne insisted she had never endorsed the party’s plan and had raised questions about potential environmental issues during her conversation with Legault.