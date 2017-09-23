Pallister wants discussion on candidate disclosure, ‘not entirely sure’ voters knew Kinew’s background

Premier Brian Pallister wants all parties in the Manitoba Legislature to look how candidates are vetted before they run for office.

Pallister made the comments as he broke his silence on the controversy surrounding recently elected Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew.

Kinew, who became leader of the party last Saturday, had prior convictions for assault and impaired driving, for which he was pardoned in 2015. He was also charged with two counts of assault in 2003. Those charges were stayed, but new details about the alleged assault emerged shortly before he was elected party leader.