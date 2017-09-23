Political scandals and forgiveness: When we let go of indiscretions, when we don’t, and why

You don’t have to look far back into Canada’s political history books to find scandal.

Some politicians bounce back from those scandals, though, while some don’t — and a pair of political experts say it’s not a simple task to determine why.

Michael Atkinson, a professor at University of Saskatchewan’s Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy, said most of the literature on scandals is built on intense scrutiny of particular instances and attempts to wring general conclusions from individual cases.