Prince Harry, Trudeau to attend today’s Invictus Games opening ceremony in Toronto

Prince Harry, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a host of other dignitaries will be on hand for tonight’s opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 as a way to inspire and motivate wounded soldiers on their paths to recovery.

Harry began his second day in Toronto at one of Canada’s premier mental-health facilities.

At the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, Harry held roundtables with some of the centre’s professionals.

Members of the public waiting across the road let out a whoop when he arrived, prompting a quick wave.

He is also meeting privately with youth inpatients.

Later in the evening, he will attend the Games’ opening ceremony at the Air Canada Centre, which will feature performances by Sarah McLachlan, Alessia Cara and the Tenors.

At least 550 competitors from 17 countries are slated to compete in 12 sports, including track and field, swimming and, in a first for the Invictus Games, golf.