The dark racial sentiment in Trump’s NBA and NFL criticism

In the last 24 hours, President Donald Trump has criticized NFL players who refuse to stand for the national anthem and NBA superstar Steph Curry for expressing ambivalence about whether or not to attend the traditional White House celebration for champions in professional sports.

On Friday night in Alabama, Trump condemned football players who either sit or protest in some other way during the national anthem — and chastised the NFL owners for not coming down harder on them.