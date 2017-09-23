Trump Withdraws Invitation to White House After Stephen Curry Says He’s Opposed to Going

President Donald Trump sparked a backlash from some of professional sports’ biggest names on Saturday after he attacked football players who refuse to stand during the National Anthem in protest, and after the president withdrew a White House invitation to Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry.

The NBA champions Warriors team said they would not be going to the White House after Trump on Twitter said “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!”