Anti-doping agency to renegotiate deal to keep headquarters in Montreal: ministers

Officials say the World Anti-Doping Agency has agreed to renegotiate its existing deal with Montreal to keep its headquarters in the city.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Quebec International Relations Minister Christine St-Pierre say WADA has decided not to hold an open bidding process to select a new host city after its agreement with Montreal runs out in 2021.

Garneau and St-Pierre are part of a delegation that travelled to Paris to make the case for keeping the headquarters in Montreal until at least 2031.