National Newswatch

Anti-doping agency to renegotiate deal to keep headquarters in Montreal: ministers

By — Sep 24 2017

Officials say the World Anti-Doping Agency has agreed to renegotiate its existing deal with Montreal to keep its headquarters in the city.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Quebec International Relations Minister Christine St-Pierre say WADA has decided not to hold an open bidding process to select a new host city after its agreement with Montreal runs out in 2021.

Garneau and St-Pierre are part of a delegation that travelled to Paris to make the case for keeping the headquarters in Montreal until at least 2031.

The Canadian Press
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines