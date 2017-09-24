Attorney: Kushner used private email account to talk to WH officials

Jared Kushner, senior White House adviser and son-in-law of President Donald Trump, has occasionally used a private email account for correspondence with fellow administration officials, his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, confirmed to CNN on Sunday.

“Mr. Kushner uses his White House email address to conduct White House business,” Lowell said in a statement. “Fewer than a hundred emails from January through August were either sent to or returned by Mr. Kushner to colleagues in the White House from his personal email account.”

Politico first reported Kushner’s use of a private account and said it was set up in December and was used to sometimes trade emails with senior White House officials, outside advisers, and some others about media coverage.